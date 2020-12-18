Arlington Police Association throws support behind attorney, business owner in mayor’s race

Mayoral candidate Jim Ross asks for Arlington residents’ support at his campaign kickoff event at Levitt Pavilion Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

The Arlington Police Association endorsed attorney and business owner Jim Ross in his run for Arlington mayor in May, according to a Friday press release from Mayes Media Group.

Ross is one of a handful of candidates who has announced bids to replace Mayor Jeff Williams. Ross, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Arlington police officer, founded the Jim Ross Law Group and opened Mercury Chophouse in 2017.

Police association president JP Mason said in a statement that Ross’ public safety and business experiences make him a strong candidate.

“His 28 years of business experience and proven commitment to growing our economy and helping working with families is exactly what Arlington needs to promote prosperity in every part of the city,” Mason said.

Ross said he will “strive to be the mayor (law enforcement officers) deserve.”

“Our community and city leaders have always supported law enforcement and made public safety a top priority and I plan to continue this legacy to ensure every neighborhood in Arlington is a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” Ross said.

Williams, as well as former Mayor Richard Greene and former Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson, have also endorsed Ross.

Ross joins Marvin Sutton, District 3 City Council member, and Kelly Burke, a local business owner, on the list of candidates who have announced their intentions to run for mayor.

The filing period for the mayoral race, as well as City Council races for districts 3, 4, 5 and 8, runs from Jan. 13 through Feb. 12.