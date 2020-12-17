Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations rise; 16 deaths, including 3 in Crowley, added Thursday
Tarrant County reported 16 deaths and 1,825 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 126,245 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 deaths and an estimated 91,836 recoveries.
The latest deaths include a Sansom Park man in his 40s, a Hurst man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Crowley woman in her 50s, a Kennedale man in his 60s, a Benbrook woman in her 70s, a Crowley man in his 70s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a Euless woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, a Crowley man in his 90s, and a Bedford woman in her 90s.
With the three latest deaths, Crowley has now reported eight total COVID-related deaths.
Three of the 16 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,013 from 996 as of Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 24% of the 4,174 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Wednesday.
Ventilator use decreased by 14 to 317. That’s 43% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Wednesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,038 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients dropped to 19% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit a pandemic high 20% on Sunday.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 17:
- Fort Worth, 491
- Arlington, 191
- Mansfield, 41
- White Settlement, 33
- Grapevine, 26
Bedford, 25
- Keller, 24
Azle, 22
Benbrook, 19
Grand Prairie, 18
- Rural Tarrant County, 18
Haltom City, 16
Hurst, 16
Euless, 15
North Richland Hills, 14
Sansom Park, 13
Forest Hill, 11
Southlake, 9
Crowley, 8
Lake Worth, 8
Watauga, 7
Kennedale, 6
Richland Hills, 6
Saginaw, 4
Unknown, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Westworth Village, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
Comments