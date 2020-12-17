Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations rise; 16 deaths, including 3 in Crowley, added Thursday

Tarrant County reported 16 deaths and 1,825 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 126,245 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 deaths and an estimated 91,836 recoveries.

The latest deaths include a Sansom Park man in his 40s, a Hurst man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Crowley woman in her 50s, a Kennedale man in his 60s, a Benbrook woman in her 70s, a Crowley man in his 70s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a Euless woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, a Crowley man in his 90s, and a Bedford woman in her 90s.

With the three latest deaths, Crowley has now reported eight total COVID-related deaths.

Three of the 16 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,013 from 996 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 24% of the 4,174 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Wednesday.

Ventilator use decreased by 14 to 317. That’s 43% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

As of Wednesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,038 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients dropped to 19% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit a pandemic high 20% on Sunday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 17:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
  Comments  
