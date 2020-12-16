Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a month, 13 deaths on Wednesday

Tarrant County reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday.

It’s the most single-day cases in the county since Nov. 18.

The latest deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 90s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.

All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 124,420 COVID-19 cases, including 1,039 deaths and an estimated 90,377 recoveries.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 996 from 919. The previous high was 958 on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% of the 3,950 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Tuesday.

Ventilator use decreased by five to 331. That’s 42% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,010 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 20% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit 20% on Sunday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 16:

Fort Worth, 486

Arlington, 191

Mansfield, 41

White Settlement, 33

Grapevine, 26

Bedford, 24

Keller, 24





Azle, 22

Grand Prairie, 19

Benbrook, 18





Rural Tarrant County, 17

Haltom City, 16

Hurst, 15

Euless, 14

North Richland Hills, 14

Sansom Park, 12

Forest Hill, 11

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 7

Watauga, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Crowley, 5

Kennedale, 5

Saginaw, 4

Unknown, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Westworth Village, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Everman, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

