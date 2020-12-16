Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a month, 13 deaths on Wednesday

Tarrant County reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday.

It’s the most single-day cases in the county since Nov. 18.

The latest deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 90s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.

All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 124,420 COVID-19 cases, including 1,039 deaths and an estimated 90,377 recoveries.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 996 from 919. The previous high was 958 on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% of the 3,950 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Tuesday.

Ventilator use decreased by five to 331. That’s 42% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,010 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 20% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit 20% on Sunday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 16:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
