Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a month, 13 deaths on Wednesday
Tarrant County reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday.
It’s the most single-day cases in the county since Nov. 18.
The latest deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 90s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.
All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 124,420 COVID-19 cases, including 1,039 deaths and an estimated 90,377 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 996 from 919. The previous high was 958 on Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% of the 3,950 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Tuesday.
Ventilator use decreased by five to 331. That’s 42% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Thursday.
As of Tuesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,010 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 20% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit 20% on Sunday.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 16:
- Fort Worth, 486
- Arlington, 191
- Mansfield, 41
- White Settlement, 33
- Grapevine, 26
Bedford, 24
- Keller, 24
Azle, 22
Grand Prairie, 19
- Benbrook, 18
Rural Tarrant County, 17
Haltom City, 16
Hurst, 15
Euless, 14
North Richland Hills, 14
Sansom Park, 12
Forest Hill, 11
Southlake, 9
Lake Worth, 7
Watauga, 7
Richland Hills, 6
Crowley, 5
Kennedale, 5
Saginaw, 4
Unknown, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Westworth Village, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
