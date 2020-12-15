Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations down slightly, ventilator use up; 12 new deaths

Tarrant County reported 12 coronavirus deaths and 1,544 cases on Tuesday.

It’s the ninth consecutive day the county has reported at least 11 pandemic-related deaths. Officials have reported 99 COVID deaths in the past five days.

The latest deaths include a fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Euless man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, a White Settlement man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Sansom Park woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, an Azle woman in her 90s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s. All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 122,443 COVID-19 cases, including 1,026 deaths and an estimated 88,863 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients dropped to 919 in the county. That’s down from a pandemic-high 958 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 22% of the 4,180 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Monday.

Ventilator use increased to a pandemic high 336, up five from the previous day. That’s 46% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic-high 336 was first hit on Thursday.

As of Saturday, 81% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,010 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients dropped slightly to 18% of all available beds in the county from a pandemic high 20% on Sunday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 15:

Fort Worth, 481

Arlington, 189

Mansfield, 41

White Settlement, 33

Grapevine, 26

Keller, 24





Bedford, 23

Azle, 22

Grand Prairie, 18

Benbrook, 17





Rural Tarrant County, 17

Haltom City, 16

Hurst, 14

North Richland Hills, 14

Euless, 13

Forest Hill, 11

Sansom Park, 11

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 7

Watauga, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Crowley, 5

Kennedale, 5

Saginaw, 4

Unknown, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Westworth Village, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Everman, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

