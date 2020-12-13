Tarrant COVID hospitalizations at all-time high as 20 more deaths, 1,423 cases reported

There are currently a pandemic-high 944 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a pandemic high 25% of the 3,806 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. The previous high was 24% on Nov. 30.
Ventilator use dropped from a pandemic-high 336 on Thursday to 324 on Saturday. That’s 45% of the total ventilators available in the county.
As of Saturday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,015 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using a pandemic high 20% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Saturday.
Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Tarrant County hospital capacity
Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity
Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
