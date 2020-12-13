Tarrant COVID hospitalizations at all-time high as 20 more deaths, 1,423 cases reported

Tarrant County reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 1,423 cases on Sunday.

The latest deaths include eight in Arlington, four in Fort Worth and three in Sansom Park. More details have yet to be released by the county.

Tarrant County has confirmed 119,630 COVID-19 cases, including 992 deaths and an estimated 87,142 recoveries.

The county has reported 121 pandemic-related deaths in the past eight days.

There are currently a pandemic-high 944 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a pandemic high 25% of the 3,806 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. The previous high was 24% on Nov. 30.

Ventilator use dropped from a pandemic-high 336 on Thursday to 324 on Saturday. That’s 45% of the total ventilators available in the county.

As of Saturday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,015 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using a pandemic high 20% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Saturday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 13:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Fort Worth, 467

Arlington, 186

Mansfield, 40

White Settlement, 32

Grapevine, 26

Keller, 23





Bedford, 22

Azle, 21

Grand Prairie, 18

Benbrook, 17





Haltom City, 16

Rural Tarrant County, 15

Hurst, 13

North Richland Hills, 13

Euless, 10

Forest Hill, 10

Southlake, 9

Sansom Park, 8

Lake Worth, 7

Watauga, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Crowley, 5

Kennedale, 5

Saginaw, 3

Unknown, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Westworth Village, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Everman, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

