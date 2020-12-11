Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 20 COVID deaths as hospitalizations, ventilators at record highs
Tarrant County reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 1,455 new cases on Friday.
It’s the second-most reported deaths of the pandemic. There were 22 deaths reported on Aug. 22. The county has reported 74 COVID deaths in the past five days.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 20s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Hurst woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Watauga woman in her 60s, a Crowley woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and two women in their 80s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s, two Mansfield men and a woman in their 80s, and a Fort Worth women in her 90s. One of the 20 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 116,931 COVID-19 cases, including 947 deaths and an estimated 84,318 recoveries.
There are currently a pandemic-high 919 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.
There are a pandemic-high 336 ventilators being used in county hospitals, which is a record 46% of the total ventilators available as of Thursday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 22% of the 4,180 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 24% on Nov. 30.
As of Thursday, 81% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,010 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using 18% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Thursday, a pandemic high first hit on Nov. 30.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 11:
- Fort Worth, 451
- Arlington, 177
- Mansfield, 37
- White Settlement, 31
- Grapevine, 25
- Keller, 22
- Azle, 21
- Bedford, 21
Benbrook, 17
Haltom City, 16
Grand Prairie, 15
Rural Tarrant County, 14
North Richland Hills, 13
Hurst, 12
Forest Hill, 10
Euless, 9
Southlake, 9
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 6
Watauga, 6
Crowley, 5
Kennedale, 5
Sansom Park, 5
Saginaw, 3
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
