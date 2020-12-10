Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations, ventilator use at all-time highs; 14 more deaths

Tarrant County reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,215 cases on Thursday as hospitalizations and ventilator use hit all-time highs.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Haltom City woman in her 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 50s, and Arlington woman in her 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Haltom City woman in her 70s, a Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, an Arlington man and woman in their 80s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All 14 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 115,476 COVID-19 cases, including 927 deaths and an estimated 82,938 recoveries.

There are currently a pandemic-high 898 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.

There are a pandemic-high 320 ventilators being used in county hospitals, which is 44% of the total ventilators available as of Wednesday. The rate passes the previous high of 43% on July 15, when there were fewer total ventilators available.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 22% of the 4,165 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Wednesday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 24% on Nov. 30.

As of Wednesday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,043 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using 17% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 10:

Fort Worth, 445

Arlington, 174

Mansfield, 32

White Settlement, 31

Grapevine, 25

Keller, 22





Azle, 21

Bedford, 21





Benbrook, 16

Haltom City, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

North Richland Hills, 12

Hurst, 11

Forest Hill, 10

Euless, 9

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Kennedale, 5

Sansom Park, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 4

Saginaw, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Everman, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

