Dallas County’s second highest single-day COVID-19 deaths a ‘chilling reminder’

Dallas County reported 33 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, its second highest single-day total of the pandemic.

The county also reported 1,348 coronavirus cases, including 258 probable cases.

Dallas County has confirmed 138,233 COVID-19 cases, including 1,275 deaths. Tarrant County reported 15 deaths, its second highest single-day total, on Wednesday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the surge of COVID-related deaths “a chilling reminder of the importance of making good choices at this time of extremely high community spread.”

“The deaths we report today are a direct correlation to the high number of cases reported several weeks ago,” Jenkins said in a release and on social media. “The decisions that we make today will determine how many cases are confirmed in 7 to 14 days, how many hospitalizations we have 3 weeks from now, and how many deaths we report at this time next month.”

The latest deaths include Dallas men in their 20s and 30s, a man and woman in their 40s, three men and three women in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, seven men and a woman in their 70s, four men and two women in their 80s, and four men and one woman in their 90s.