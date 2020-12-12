Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports single-day high COVID-19 deaths, 101 deaths for the week

Tarrant County reported a single-day high 25 coronavirus deaths and 1,276 new cases on Saturday.

The previous single-day high in reported deaths was 22 on Aug. 22. The county has reported 101 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, including 45 deaths in the past two days.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 118,207 COVID-19 cases, including 972 deaths and an estimated 85,710 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 12 Fort Worth residents, three Mansfield residents and two Grand Prairie residents. The county has not yet released more details.

There are currently a pandemic-high 935 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.

Ventilator use dropped from a pandemic-high 336 on Thursday to 321 on Friday. That’s 44% of the total ventilators available in the county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 23% of the 4,152 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Friday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 24% on Nov. 30.

As of Friday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,078 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using 18% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Friday, a pandemic high first hit on Nov. 30.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 12:

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
