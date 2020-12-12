Tarrant County reports single-day high COVID-19 deaths, 101 deaths for the week

Tarrant County reported a single-day high 25 coronavirus deaths and 1,276 new cases on Saturday.

The previous single-day high in reported deaths was 22 on Aug. 22. The county has reported 101 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, including 45 deaths in the past two days.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 118,207 COVID-19 cases, including 972 deaths and an estimated 85,710 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 12 Fort Worth residents, three Mansfield residents and two Grand Prairie residents. The county has not yet released more details.

There are currently a pandemic-high 935 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.

Ventilator use dropped from a pandemic-high 336 on Thursday to 321 on Friday. That’s 44% of the total ventilators available in the county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 23% of the 4,152 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Friday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 24% on Nov. 30.

As of Friday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,078 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are using 18% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Friday, a pandemic high first hit on Nov. 30.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 12:

Fort Worth, 463

Arlington, 178

Mansfield, 40

White Settlement, 31

Grapevine, 26

Keller, 23





Bedford, 22

Azle, 21

Benbrook, 17





Grand Prairie, 17

Haltom City, 16

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Hurst, 13

North Richland Hills, 13

Euless, 10

Forest Hill, 10

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 7

Watauga, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Crowley, 5

Kennedale, 5

Sansom Park, 5

Saginaw, 3

Unknown, 2

Westworth Village, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Everman, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

