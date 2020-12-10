Two refrigerated trucks set to store bodies in Tarrant County amid COVID-19 pandemic

Two refrigerated trucks will be used to store bodies by officials of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office amid the COVID-19 surge in North Texas, according to news reports.

The trucks are parked near the medical examiner’s office, 200 Feliks Gwozdz Place, and authorities are set to use them to store bodies.

Each truck will be able to store 50 bodies, according to news reports.

As of Wednesday, Tarrant County had reported a total of 114,261 COVID-19 cases, including 913 deaths and an estimated 81,507 recoveries.

There are currently 890 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, six shy of the pandemic high of 896 on Dec. 1.

MedStar crews established a new record on Tuesday, responding to 134 COVID-19 related calls.

A 17-year-old Fort Worth boy was among the 15 latest COVID-related deaths reported by Tarrant County on Wednesday, according to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

He’s the youngest reported coronavirus death in the county. It’s the most COVID-related deaths since a pandemic high 22 were reported on Aug. 22. The county also reported 1,536 new cases Wednesday.

The capacity at the medical examiner’s office is 100 bodies, and authorities said there were more than 85 there on Wednesday, according to KXAS-TV

Officials at the medical examiner’s office expected to start using the trucks within a few days.

The need for the refrigerated trucks also stems from an increase of homicides in Fort Worth this year.

Fort Worth has surpassed 100 homicides in a year for the first time since 1995, a grim milestone that represents a dramatic increase in violent crime across the city.

Last year, at this time, the city had 64 homicides on record, according to data from the police department. That’s compared to the total of 103 homicides this year reported as of Dec. 2.