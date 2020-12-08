Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Hood County bars must close, businesses limited to 50% capacity amid COVID case surge

Hood County announced that all businesses must limit capacity to a maximum 50% occupancy and bars must close per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in October.

The order requires capacity limitations if the county’s Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% COVID-19 hospitalized patients relative to the total hospital capacity for seven consecutive days. The 19-county North Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Hood County, recorded seven consecutive days above the threshold on Thursday. After falling below 15% hospitalizations on Saturday and Sunday, the rate was back above 15% on Monday and Tuesday.

The order requires businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities, classes, museums, and libraries in all counties of the North Texas TSA, which includes Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, Parker and Collin.

Businesses cannot increase capacity until the North Texas TSA is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

Elective surgeries in the 19-county region are also prohibited, per Abbott’s executive order GA-31.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates Texas hospitals, is notifying affected hospitals.

Hood County has confirmed 2,679 COVID-19 cases, including 427 cases in December. Officials have confirmed 31 COVID-related deaths, including three since Nov. 24. The county reports 21 COVID patients are currently hospitalized.

Hood County has tested 27,308 citizens.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service