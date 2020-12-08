Hood County bars must close, businesses limited to 50% capacity amid COVID case surge

Hood County announced that all businesses must limit capacity to a maximum 50% occupancy and bars must close per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in October.

The order requires capacity limitations if the county’s Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% COVID-19 hospitalized patients relative to the total hospital capacity for seven consecutive days. The 19-county North Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Hood County, recorded seven consecutive days above the threshold on Thursday. After falling below 15% hospitalizations on Saturday and Sunday, the rate was back above 15% on Monday and Tuesday.

The order requires businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities, classes, museums, and libraries in all counties of the North Texas TSA, which includes Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, Parker and Collin.

Businesses cannot increase capacity until the North Texas TSA is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

Elective surgeries in the 19-county region are also prohibited, per Abbott’s executive order GA-31.

The Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates Texas hospitals, is notifying affected hospitals.

Hood County has confirmed 2,679 COVID-19 cases, including 427 cases in December. Officials have confirmed 31 COVID-related deaths, including three since Nov. 24. The county reports 21 COVID patients are currently hospitalized.

Hood County has tested 27,308 citizens.