Tarrant County reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths; ventilator use near pandemic high

Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus deaths and 860 new cases on Tuesday.

The 13 deaths match the most COVID-related deaths in the county since Sept. 19, Sept. 5 and Aug. 29. A single-day record 22 deaths were reported on Aug. 22.

The 860 new cases are the fewest since 732 were reported on Nov. 17.

The latest deaths include a Grapevine woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a White Settlement woman in her 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Forest Hill man in his 70s, two Fort Worth women in their 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s. All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

There are currently 890 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, an increase of 15 patients from the previous day and six shy of the pandemic high of 896 on Dec. 1.

There are 305 ventilators being used in county hospitals, seven fewer than the previous day, which is 43% of the total ventilators available as of Monday. The rate matches the pandemic high on July 15, when there were fewer total ventilators available.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 112,275 COVID-19 cases, including 898 deaths and an estimated 79,977 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 23% of the 3,804 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Monday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Nov. 30.

As of Monday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Wednesday. There are currently 1,115 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients remained in 18% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Monday. That matches the pandemic high previously set on Wednesday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 8:

Fort Worth, 436

Arlington, 163

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 31

Grapevine, 25

Keller, 22





Azle, 21

Bedford, 21





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 13

Hurst, 11

North Richland Hills, 11

Forest Hill, 10

Southlake, 9

Euless, 8

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Sansom Park, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 4

Kennedale, 4

Saginaw, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

