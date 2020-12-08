Coronavirus
Daughter urges taking pandemic seriously after area football coach dad died from COVID
A North Texas high school football coach has died from COVID-19.
Jeremy Morgan, 44, was Forney High School’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach died on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus last month and was hospitalized with pneumonia. He also was an assistant softball coach. He is survived by his wife Teri and three children, Emily, Hannah, and Will.
“Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan,” Forney ISD said in a statement published on its website. “Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues. Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated.”
Morgan graduated from Waxahachie and played football at SMU. He coached at Waxahachie ISD before spending the past three years with Forney ISD.
“I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon,” said Morgan’s son Will in a post on Twitter. “To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven.”
Morgan’s daughter Emily urged others to take the pandemic seriously on social media, adding that her father was “a perfectly healthy 44-year-old.”
“Before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19,” Emily Morgan posted on Twitter. “The next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan, and how no one else should have to go through this.”
Visitation is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Connect 4 Life Church in Waxahachie and the funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Bible Church.
Waxahachie ISD paid tribute to Morgan in a social media post.
“Waxahachie ISD Athletics honors the life and legacy of former WHS coach and alumnus Jeremy Morgan for his dedication to his family, students, friends and community,” the post read. “He is and always will be the model of character, faith and discipleship.”
Comments