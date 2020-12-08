Daughter urges taking pandemic seriously after area football coach dad died from COVID

Forney ISD

A North Texas high school football coach has died from COVID-19.

Jeremy Morgan, 44, was Forney High School’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach died on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus last month and was hospitalized with pneumonia. He also was an assistant softball coach. He is survived by his wife Teri and three children, Emily, Hannah, and Will.

“Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan,” Forney ISD said in a statement published on its website. “Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues. Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated.”

Morgan graduated from Waxahachie and played football at SMU. He coached at Waxahachie ISD before spending the past three years with Forney ISD.

“I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon,” said Morgan’s son Will in a post on Twitter. “To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon. To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven. pic.twitter.com/gzO07yDetc — Will Morgan (@willis10_) December 7, 2020

Morgan’s daughter Emily urged others to take the pandemic seriously on social media, adding that her father was “a perfectly healthy 44-year-old.”

“Before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19,” Emily Morgan posted on Twitter. “The next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan, and how no one else should have to go through this.”

before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19. the next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan and how no one else should have to go through this. — Emily (@emilyadelinem) December 6, 2020

Visitation is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Connect 4 Life Church in Waxahachie and the funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie Bible Church.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

My family encourages anyone and everyone to come and pay their respects to my father. If he has ever touched your life in any way please come show your love for him. Past and present players and students are more than welcomed as we know how much he loved each one of you. Info: pic.twitter.com/gGTmOh4iXk — Will Morgan (@willis10_) December 7, 2020

Waxahachie ISD paid tribute to Morgan in a social media post.

“Waxahachie ISD Athletics honors the life and legacy of former WHS coach and alumnus Jeremy Morgan for his dedication to his family, students, friends and community,” the post read. “He is and always will be the model of character, faith and discipleship.”

Waxahachie ISD Athletics honors the life and legacy of former WHS Coach and Alumnus Jeremy Morgan for his dedication to his family, students, friends and community. He is and always will be the model of character, faith and discipleship. pic.twitter.com/LJJDmEi7Ng — WISD Athletics (@NDNAthletics) December 7, 2020