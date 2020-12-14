Tarrant County surpasses 1,000 COVID deaths after 4th consecutive day with 20 or more

Tarrant County reported 22 more coronavirus deaths and 1,269 cases on Monday.

The 22 deaths are tied for the single-day high for the county. There have been 87 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past four days and 171 deaths reported in December.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 120,899 COVID-19 cases, including 1,014 deaths and an estimated 87,921 recoveries.

The details on the 22 deaths reported Monday have yet to be released.

The 20 deaths reported on Sunday include an Arlington man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a man in his 50s from unincorporated Tarrant County, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Arlington women in their 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s, a White Settlement man in his 70s, a man in his 70s with an unknown address, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Sansom Park woman in her 80s, an Edgecliff Village man in his 80s, two Arlington women in their 80s, an Arlington woman in her 90s, and a Sansom Park woman in her 90s. Three of the Sunday deaths did not have underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are currently a pandemic-high 958 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, up 14 from Sunday’s total.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a pandemic high 26% of the 3,726 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday.

Ventilator use increased to 331, up seven from Saturday. That’s 45% of the total ventilators available in the county. There were a pandemic-high 336 in use on Thursday.

As of Saturday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,134 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients remained at a pandemic high 20% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Sunday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 14:

Fort Worth, 477

Arlington, 187

Mansfield, 41

White Settlement, 32

Grapevine, 26

Keller, 24





Bedford, 22

Azle, 21

Grand Prairie, 18

Benbrook, 17





Rural Tarrant County, 17

Haltom City, 16

Hurst, 14

North Richland Hills, 14

Euless, 12

Forest Hill, 10

Sansom Park, 10

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 7

Watauga, 7

Richland Hills, 6

Crowley, 5

Kennedale, 5

Saginaw, 4

Unknown, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Westworth Village, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Everman, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

