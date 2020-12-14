Coronavirus
Tarrant County surpasses 1,000 COVID deaths after 4th consecutive day with 20 or more
Tarrant County reported 22 more coronavirus deaths and 1,269 cases on Monday.
The 22 deaths are tied for the single-day high for the county. There have been 87 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past four days and 171 deaths reported in December.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 120,899 COVID-19 cases, including 1,014 deaths and an estimated 87,921 recoveries.
The details on the 22 deaths reported Monday have yet to be released.
The 20 deaths reported on Sunday include an Arlington man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a man in his 50s from unincorporated Tarrant County, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Arlington women in their 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s, a White Settlement man in his 70s, a man in his 70s with an unknown address, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Sansom Park woman in her 80s, an Edgecliff Village man in his 80s, two Arlington women in their 80s, an Arlington woman in her 90s, and a Sansom Park woman in her 90s. Three of the Sunday deaths did not have underlying health conditions.
There are currently a pandemic-high 958 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, up 14 from Sunday’s total.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a pandemic high 26% of the 3,726 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday.
Ventilator use increased to 331, up seven from Saturday. That’s 45% of the total ventilators available in the county. There were a pandemic-high 336 in use on Thursday.
As of Saturday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,134 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients remained at a pandemic high 20% of all available hospital beds in the county as of Sunday.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 14:
- Fort Worth, 477
- Arlington, 187
- Mansfield, 41
- White Settlement, 32
- Grapevine, 26
- Keller, 24
Bedford, 22
- Azle, 21
Grand Prairie, 18
- Benbrook, 17
Rural Tarrant County, 17
Haltom City, 16
Hurst, 14
North Richland Hills, 14
Euless, 12
Forest Hill, 10
Sansom Park, 10
Southlake, 9
Lake Worth, 7
Watauga, 7
Richland Hills, 6
Crowley, 5
Kennedale, 5
Saginaw, 4
Unknown, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Westworth Village, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
