General public could start getting COVID-19 vaccine by March, Texas Gov. Abbott says

Widespread distribution of coronavirus vaccines is expected by March, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

This includes people over the age of 60 and teachers, Abbott said.

Abbott’s forecast came during a news conference at a UPS distribution center in Austin just days after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine began being shipped across Texas. About 95,000 doses have been delivered to 23 sites. On Thursday, an additional 129,675 doses are headed to 87 sites, according to Abbott’s office.

Texas is expected to receive more than 1.4 million doses for December.

Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt emphasized that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“This is a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not done yet,” he said. “This is a marathon.”

Texas reported 14,805 new COVID-19 cases and 252 fatalities on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have been rising, with 9,528 reported Wednesday.

Abbott, who said he had not received the vaccine but would take it at an appropriate time, again stressed that another statewide shutdown of businesses is not coming.

“It is time to put behind us the shutdowns,” Abbott said. “No more shutdowns. We need to focus on opening up businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.