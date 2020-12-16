These Arlington business professionals will serve on first Economic Development board

Arlington City Council members tapped a group of seven well-known business owners and corporate executives as they form city’s Economic Development Corporation.

The seven-person corporation will consider and recommend projects to leaders that will create higher-paying jobs, support existing businesses and support new ones.

Appointees are Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce CEO; Gerald Alley, president of Con-Real LP; John Whiteley, senior vice president of Texas Health Resources; Mojy Haddad, president of CHS Architects; Jollyn Mwisongo, CEO of Acari Management Group; Jim Vaszauskas, former Mansfield ISD superintendent; and Carmenza Moreno, a small business owner.

The appointments are the latest step to assemble the corporation, create bylaws and tweak the city’s economic development approach after voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax in November to fund the corporation. The increase is expected to cost residents around $15 per year and generate over $17 million in revenue. City Manager Trey Yelverton has told the Star-Telegram the increase will likely go into effect in April.

The City Council vote follows weeks of committee and Council discussion on potential applicants. Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said his department received 40 to 50 suggestions of prominent people in real estate and development, banking, corporate management and legal services.

Appointing seasoned professionals, Parajon said, will help the corporation make informed recommendations for City Council consideration.

“The knowledge and experience is always helpful on a board that involves public investment,” he said.

Mayor Jeff Williams said the Council’s latest decision was “historic.”

“We have seen cities all over North Texas successfully implement Economic Development Corporations,” he said. “We are very late to the game in having an EDC, but I’m glad we took this step.”