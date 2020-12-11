National Finals Rodeo shined in Vegas, but the lights are even brighter in Arlington

Fans look on Dec. 3 during introductions for the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The spacious home of the Texas Rangers has been a big hit for rodeo competitors after the NFR had been held in Las Vegas for the past 35 years. Special to the Star-Telegram

For the past 35 years, pro rodeo’s big belt buckles have been handed out at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

But because of coronavirus restrictions in Nevada this year, the National Finals were moved to Arlington.

Since Dec. 3, the 62nd Wrangler NFR has been conducted at spacious Globe Life Field. The rodeo is scheduled to conclude its 10-day run Saturday night.

And the differences in the two venues have been stark.

In Las Vegas, the rodeo has been held at the renowned Thomas & Mack Center, the home of UNLV basketball. The arena is oval-shaped and much smaller than Globe Life Field as the crowd is in the faces of competitors.

But at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, the dirt arena has a much larger, triangular-shaped configuration with a more distant crowd.

“The difference to me is the Thomas & Mack is really small and compact,” said Stetson Wright, the reigning world all-around champion. “But this feels more like The American (at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium) or Houston (NRG Stadium). I love both of them. Regardless of where the NFR is at, it’s the Super Bowl of rodeo. I’ll be happy wherever they hold it.”

At The American and the Houston Livestock Show Rodeo, the arena floors are larger and part of the crowd is in nosebleed sections. At the Arlington NFR, many fans are watching from the upper decks.

“You ride in there at the NFR (in Las Vegas) and the fans are right on top of you —you’re riding in there in a dark tunnel and you don’t get to swing your rope, but here, you’re riding around and fans can see you,” said Marty Yates of Stephenville who won the first two-rounds of tie-down roping at Globe Life Field. “It’s more of a laid-back feeling. But it’s still the NFR. I still have the NFR pit in the bottom of my stomach.”

Barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel, an Oklahoma cowgirl who won the sixth and seventh rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, said Globe Life Field is much different than the Thomas & Mack Center.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I don’t know that there’s anything similar besides there’s three trash cans out there,” she said jokingly. “It’s a whole different ballgame. When you run in Thomas & Mack, you feel like you’re running into a trap. It’s so enclosed. During the grand entry, you circle around and look up, it’s just a straight wall of people right there, they’re right on top of you, versus here, it’s so open. The lights are really bright. There’s a lot to see.”

At the Thomas & Mack Center, the cloverleaf, barrel racing pattern is smaller than Globe Life Field and times are faster.

“The wing span of this arena is really wide,” Miller-Beisel said. “It’s hard for people to see on TV how much space they really have. There are a lot of things here that I’ve had to tweak my riding for sure.”

At Globe Life Field, bronc and bull riders exit out of 12 bucking chutes instead of seven. There are two roping boxes instead of one and there’s way more space for a calf or steer to run once it explodes into the arena.

The roping chutes are near the yellow foul ball poles and the string of yellow bucking chutes stand in between.

There’s also a warm-up riding pen for competitors and livestock pens behind the bucking chutes, which is nonexistent under the roof of the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s hard to compare the two (venues),” said NFR bareback rider Tilden Hooper, who lives in the Fort Worth and Saginaw area. “I really like riding in Vegas, but I love riding here in Texas. I’m partial to it because it’s my home state and I get to go home every night and sleep in my own bed.

“But I think the crowd has been great for whatever we’re able to seat. I love the arena. The facilities are super nice, the locker rooms, just everything leading up to the rodeo. It’s a lot easier to get your horse saddled to do all that. It flows way better at this building.

“I think it gives those horses a little more room to really get up and kind of show out,” he added.

Hooper said it appears that the move to Globe Life Field has been a big hit with fans.

“Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, this is Cowboy Town — it’s Cowboy Country,” he said. “I love what Vegas had done for us. No shade on them, but I really love it here.”

Crawford wins title

Jackie Crawford, 38, of Stephenville clinched the 2020 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world title as the inaugural National Finals Breakaway Roping concluded its three-day run Thursday morning at Globe Life Field.

It was Crawford’s 20th gold buckle on the WPRA circuit. Crawford won the title despite a no time during Round 5 on Wednesday after informing the judges that she had made an illegal catch (roped a back leg).

“If I had let that slide, knowing that it was a back leg, I wouldn’t have felt as proud of this world championship,” she said.

Despite taking a huge loss, Crawford still managed to win the gold buckle with an earnings total of $47,185 in 2020. Martha Angelone of Stephenville finished second with $45,261 and Jordan Jo Fabrizio of Canyon came in third with $40,802.

“I haven’t been as emotional this whole time,” she said. “But when they announced that was the first world champion breakaway roper, I kind of lost it. All the emotions hit. This is what we’ve pushed for all these years.”

Crawford is also six months pregnant and expecting a daughter in March. She had to make adjustments such as taking the horn off of her saddle.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable, I don’t feel out of balance,” she said. “My horse takes care of me.”

Angelone clinched the event title with a finals time of 2.3 seconds. Fabrizio came in second with a 2.5. Crawford and Lari Dee Guy of Abilene each received a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier during the finals. Crawford turned in an 11.8 and Guy had a 12.0.

“I can’t describe it. It’s an awesome feeling,” Angelone said after becoming the first breakaway roping event champion at the NFR.

Bull rider injured

Bull rider Tyler Bingham suffered a concussion after being bucked off Big Stone Rodeo’s Spotted Demon in Round 7 on Wednesday night.

Bingham was down on the arena floor for several minutes after being stepped on by Spotted Demon, the 2018 PRCA bull of the year and top bull of the NFR that season, according to prorodeo.com.

The Justin Sportsmedicine injury report stated that Bingham suffered a concussion and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Wright wins big

Stetson Wright, 21, of Milford, Utah, won both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding titles in Round 7 on Wednesday.

He clinched the saddle bronc riding title with a 90.5 aboard a bronc named Larry Culpepper, which is owned by the Hi Lo Pro Rodeo firm. He paced the bull riding field with an 89-point effort aboard Slinger, owned by the Universal Pro Rodeo firm.

Wright is ranked No. 1 in the 2020 world all-around standings.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email his at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.