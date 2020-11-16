23-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries day after Arlington traffic accident

An Arlington motorcyclist critically injured in a traffic accident died over the weekend at an Arlington hospital, police said.

The man who died has been identified as Gunner Ray Riccitelli, 23, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Riccitelli died at 2 p.m. Saturday at an Arlington hospital.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of South Cooper Street in Arlington.

Arlington traffic investigators determined that Riccitelli was traveling southbound on Cooper Street at an unsafe speed when another vehicle, which was northbound on Cooper Street, turned west onto Blue Danube Street.

The motorcycle hit the other vehicle, throwing Riccitelli off and onto the pavement, Arlington police said.