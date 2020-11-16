Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Arlington

23-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries day after Arlington traffic accident

Fort Worth

An Arlington motorcyclist critically injured in a traffic accident died over the weekend at an Arlington hospital, police said.

The man who died has been identified as Gunner Ray Riccitelli, 23, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Riccitelli died at 2 p.m. Saturday at an Arlington hospital.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of South Cooper Street in Arlington.

Arlington traffic investigators determined that Riccitelli was traveling southbound on Cooper Street at an unsafe speed when another vehicle, which was northbound on Cooper Street, turned west onto Blue Danube Street.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The motorcycle hit the other vehicle, throwing Riccitelli off and onto the pavement, Arlington police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service