Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Arlington

South Cooper in Arlington closed due to crash with motorcycle, pick-up, police say

All lanes of South Cooper Street in Arlington were closed on Friday morning due to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, police said.
All lanes of South Cooper Street in Arlington were closed on Friday morning due to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
Fort Worth

All lanes of South Cooper Street in Arlington were closed Friday morning due to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, police said in a 7:35 a.m. tweet.

The shutdown begins at the intersection with West Arbrook Boulevard, police said. The department is encouraging people to use Matlock or South Bowen roads as alternate routes to get around the closure.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information on Friday morning.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service