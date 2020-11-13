At the top of its game, pro bull riding arrives in Arlington for 2020 World Finals

In this file photo, Jose Vitor Leme competes at the PBR’s Unleash the Beast tour stop in August at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Leme, who leads the 2020 world standings, tied for eighth place in the first round of the PBR World Finals on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Andy Watson

When Ty Murray and 19 other world class bovine busters founded the Professional Bull Riders in the mid-1990s, they envisioned rodeo’s headline event becoming a sport that fans would track on a regular basis.

“Our idea in the beginning was to create a followable sport,” said Murray, a seven-time world all-around champion from Stephenville. “I think we’ve done that. I think it’s now a television property that people can follow along each week just like you do with other sports.”

This week, fans from all over the country are following the title races at the PBR World Finals, pro bull riding’s equivalent of the Super Bowl, which began its four-day run Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

The PBR world champion, the cowboy who earns the most world title race points throughout the regular season and the World Finals, will receive a $1 million bonus when the 2020 World Finals concludes on Sunday night.

The PBR has awarded its world champion a $1 million bonus check since 2003. With big bucks like that at stake, the PBR has developed a loyal following.

“That’s a big part of the puzzle, having a following that’s beyond just a wow factor, like ‘Wow! That’s incredible that somebody does that!’” Murray said.

“Back in the early days, it was hard for people to follow along and understand who’s who, why some guys are better than others, and who’s the best and why they were the best. It just was more like a circus. It would come to your town and it was fun to take the family to. You might even know of a guy who was really good.”

Murray was among 20 bull riders who met in a Scottsdale, Arizona, hotel room in 1992. Each cowboy put up $1,000 and founded the PBR. The PBR crowned its first champion in 1994.

Today, the PBR offers its fans the Unleash The Beast, the association’s top-tier tour that stops in cities across the country from New York to Anaheim.

From 1994 through 2019, the PBR’s World Finals were held in Las Vegas. But it was moved to Arlington this year because of strict coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.

Though the PBR pays bigger prize money that commands respect throughout the regular season and the World Finals, the world’s top bull riding association determines its world champion by points.

Throughout the year, fans are updated on the world title races as points standings are posted on the CBS Sports telecasts at the end of each tour stop. And as fans watch the world title race contenders on national TV week after week, the athletes gain fan followings.

“The people who are following along now — they might understand that (two-time PBR world champion) J.B. Mauney is a legend, and that (two-time world champion) Jess Lockwood and (2020 world title race leader) Jose Vitor Leme are both amazingly talented guys who are on top of their game,” Murray said.

“That’s been super fun to watch because that was a dream, something that we dreamed to have. So, to see the PBR marching that direction and watching the world respond, it feels really good to see that for the guys and for the future of the sport.”

This year, Murray and other PBR founding fathers have seen their dreams play out despite the coronavirus pandemic.

When the chutes opened Thursday at the World Finals, Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, came in with a commanding lead in the world standings. He tied for eighth in the first round with a score of 87.5 aboard a bull named Total Feeds Bushwacked.

Derek Kolbaba of Walla Walla, Washington, won the opening round with a 92.75. Eduardo Aparecido finished second with a 91.5.

Women’s Rodeo update

Jackie Crawford of Stephenville, who has 19 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world titles, has advanced to the finals round of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship in team roping heeling.

The top six in each event from the qualifying event this week at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum advanced to the finals rounds at AT&T Stadium. The finals rounds will be held in conjunction with the PBR World Finals.

The team roping finals is scheduled for Friday, the barrel racing short round is scheduled for Saturday and breakaway ropers will make their finals runs on Sunday.

The champions in each event will receive $60,000. The all-around champion will earn $20,000. Crawford currently is ranked No. 1 in the all-around title race.

PRCA update

A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show is scheduled for this weekend at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The rodeo has drawn numerous world class competitors such as 2020 world all-around race leader Tuf Cooper who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur. Performances begin at 8 p.m.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.