Texas roper hopes to find rhythm at Arlington NFR as he chases second all-around title

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of hype about the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo moving from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The 2020 Wrangler NFR is scheduled for Dec. 3-12. But technically speaking, National Finals activity will begin with the Nov. 6-7 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping at the Kansas Star Event Center in Mulvane, in the Wichita area.

Though steer roping is a lower profile event on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, and the NFSR traditionally is held separate from the Wrangler NFR, steer ropers have a PRCA world title race like team ropers or saddle bronc riders.

An expensive steer roping world championship gold buckle is awarded annually and earnings count toward the world all-around standings. In addition to crowning the new world champion, this year’s National Finals Steer Roping could have an impact on the world all-around title race.

Rodeo fans will be keeping tabs on four-time world champion Tuf Cooper throughout the National Finals Steer Roping.

Defending world all-around champion Stetson Wright, a Utah cowboy, is ranked No. 1 with 86,584 points. But Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, is not far behind with 85,546. Third-ranked Clay Smith, an Oklahoma cowboy, also is a title contender in the all-around race with 80,737.

Cooper can make a big move during the NFSR, then he’ll have a chance to tack on more points when he competes in tie-down during December’s NFR.

Wright will rely on his performances at the Arlington-based National Finals. He has qualified in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Smith has qualified for the Arlington championships only in team roping heading. And he probably will need to have blowout performances throughout the 10-day Wrangler NFR to have a shot at the 2020 all-around buckle.

Cooper lassoed the world all-around title in 2017. His three other world titles are in tie-down roping.

Cooper, who will be making his 12th Wrangler NFR appearance, plans a careful strategy in the early rounds as he navigates Globe Life Field.

“The first three rounds, that’s the most important,” Cooper said. “Especially the first round — go get a feel because it’s going to be new. If I can go get a feel for what the arena is and set myself up, it’s just kind of like building a foundation before I build the house.

“That’s kind of always been my goal. It seems like the years that I’ve capitalized on that, the whole 10 rounds goes a lot smoother. It’s better to get going and mash on the pedal after that.”

Cooper said that approach was followed by his grandfather, Clifton Smith of Childress who qualified for the National Finals in tie-down roping in 1960 and 1962, as well as his father, eight-time PRCA world champion Roy Cooper of Decatur.

“You don’t really run at the barrier as much, you kind of get a feel for your horse, you run in there, you make sure you’re roping sharp and you’re making smooth runs on the ground,” Cooper said. “You don’t want to make a mistake in the first couple of rounds that you’re mentally not going to get over or it’s going to take four or five rounds to get over.

“It’s best to go get a feel, build your confidence and then capitalize on that. But, if you do happen to start that first round off with a 7-second run, you’re already dialed in and you stay with that rhythm.”

San Angelo roping

During the Cinch Roping Fiesta in San Angelo on Oct. 24, Tuf Cooper clinched the tie-down roping match title.

Cooper pocketed 20,000 after defeating 2019 PRCA world champion Haven Meged in the 12-head match at the 67th annual roping event.

Cooper turned in a 12-run aggregate time of 154.4 seconds. Meged finished with 172.

Meged struggled when his rope broke in Round 3 where he turned in a sluggish time of 41.6. After that, he was never able to rebound.

However, Meged, a former Tarleton State star who is from Miles City, Montana, clinched the invitational tie-down roping title against a field of numerous world class ropers. He earned $8,440, which counts in the 2021 PRCA tie-down roping world standings.

During the finals round, Meged turned in a time of 9.9 seconds on his way to finishing first in the average race with a four-run time of 41.2. Caleb Smidt of Bellville finished second with a 41.4 and Timber Moore of Aubrey came in third with a 42.0.

Two-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier Garrett Hale of Snyder clinched the invitational steer roping title on Oct. 25 and earned $5,412. The earnings will count in the 2021 PRCA steer roping world standings.

Hale is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2021 steer roping world standings with $12,435 (points).

Meanwhile, Trevor Brazile of Decatur, who has a record 25 titles in multiple categories, finished second in the steer roping first round with a 12.0. He earned $1,993.

PRCA convention update

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will be the keynote speaker at the PRCA Convention, scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The theme for this year’s convention is “Challenge of Change.”

“Change has been at the center of 2020 and I’m so impressed with the way ProRodeo is navigating the challenges that we have all faced throughout this difficult year,” Price said in a statement. “I credit much of that to the cowboy spirit that permeates rodeo. We know that the cowboy is unique; strong, patient, hardworking and dedicated. You don’t get through what we’ve all been through without strength, patience, faith, hard work and dedication.”

Waxahachie Xtreme Bulls

Chris Bechthold, who is from Booker in the Texas Panhandle, won the Oct. 23-24 Ellis County Stock Show Xtreme Bulls show in Waxahachie and earned $4,963. Bechthold paced the PRCA field with a score of 87.5 aboard a bovine named Dragon’s Breath, owned by the Rafter G Rodeo Co. of Terrell.

Five cowboys tied for second place with 86.5s and each earned $2,085. They were Colten Fritzlan, Parker McCown, Jeff Askey, Clayton Sellers and Alex Cardozo. Cardozo is from Loving, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

PBR update

Professional Bull Riders fans can take in the PBR’s Unleash The Beast, the association’s top tier tour, twice within 10 months in the Metroplex.

The first will be the 2020 PBR World Finals, which is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The second is the PBR Unleash The Beast Fort Worth, which is scheduled for August 28-29, 2021 at Dickies Arena.

For more information, visit pbr.com.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.