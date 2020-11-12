Pro rodeo payouts, opportunities growing by ‘leaps and bounds’ for women competitors

J.J. Hampton competes in breakaway roping during the Kansas City WCRA Rodeo. Hampton, 49, from Stephenville, has seen pro rodeo earnings grow exponentially for women over the years. This week’s inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Fort Worth and Arlington is offering competitors $750,000.

World class roper J.J. Hampton remembers when a big check at a women’s rodeo event barely exceeded four figures.

“If you won $1,000, that’s probably some of the biggest purses that you got to run at,” said Hampton, 49, who has earned multiple world titles on the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit.

But Hampton, who is from Stephenville and began her storied career as a young competitor, has seen the paychecks grow as women are now roping in as much as $50,000 to $60,000 for winning an event.

“Our sport has grown in leaps and bounds,” said Hampton, who remains competitive. “There are a lot of young talented ropers coming up and there are a lot of older talented ropers who are getting to see their work come to pass.”

Women ropers are taking advantage of a recent surge of opportunities in conjunction with men’s events at prominent shows across the country.

For example, this week’s inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Fort Worth and Arlington is offering competitors $750,000.

The championships are comprised of four disciplines — team roping heading, team roping heeling, barrel racing and breakaway roping. The winner in each event at AT&T Stadium will receive $60,000 and the all-around champion will lasso $20,000 on CBS Sports telecasts.

“It’s almost surreal because I’ve roped for so long,” Hampton said. “Of course, you rope for money, but never anything like this. It’s wonderful to see a young girl like me back in the day; they’re not going to know any difference of roping for this kind of money. It’s going to be part of life for them.”

The women’s championships continue through Thursday with qualifying events at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wort. The final rounds are scheduled for Friday-Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals performances.

The Fort Worth show features world class competitors such as Hampton, Lari Dee Guy of Abilene, Jackie Crawford of Stephenville, Kelsie Chace of Dublin and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The top six in each event will advance to the Arlington championships.

Breakout careers

In recent years, the PBR has worked in conjunction with the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) to produce rodeos with bigger prize money. In January 2018, the WCRA and the PBR added breakaway roping to the roster of events at a Chicago tour stop and offered the champion $50,000.

Since then, breakaway roping has been added to other high-profile events such as the RFD-TV’s The American in Arlington, the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming and the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.

A women’s breakaway roping competition also will be held during the December Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington.

“Everybody’s bringing their A-Game,” Chace said of breakaway roping. “It’s super tough. The horse power is way different than it used to be. It takes a really good horse to go up and down the road and stay at the top. Times are tough, horses are good, people are consistent. All the way around, it’s tough.”

For years, women have had plenty of opportunities to compete at the youth and collegiate levels. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association features barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping for women.

But events have been more sparse on the professional level until recently. The big exception has been barrel racing, which typically is held in conjunction with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) shows in cities such as Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.

“Girls have always been roping, they’ve always wanted to rope, but they didn’t have anywhere to go after college,” said Crawford, 38. “So, what’s the smart thing to do? You get families, you get a career ... and you end up amateur rodeoing some, but why would you put money and time and as much as it takes to be in this sport unless there’s a light at the end of the tunnel?

“It’s neat to see girls still coming and still pursuing an actual career after college and it’s also fun to see the girls coming after retirement, who haven’t roped in years, because they didn’t have anything to work toward but they were really competitive in college.”

Chace, 30, makes a living on the women’s pro rodeo circuits through competitions and by conducting instructional clinics.

She has earned about $150,000 at rodeos this season, including a $50,000 check for clinching the $50,000 breakaway roping title at a WCRA tour stop in February in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just rewards

Chace, an Oklahoma native, said North Texas is a hotbed for women’s rodeo.

“I love being home and I love where I’m from, but with all of the jackpots, rodeos and talent down here, if I wanted to do this for a living, I needed to move down here and give it a shot,” Chace said. “Everything is so close. You can go somewhere every day of the week. There’s kind of a big circle around here of jackpots and rodeos. There’s a bunch of competition. You either get better or you go broke.”

Bobby Mote, a four-time world bareback riding champion who heads up the WCRA, said he’s glad to see women finally being rewarded on a bigger stage.

“It’s like a soldier who prepares for war every day during peace times — it’s like nobody cares about it until they’re needed,” Mote said. “They’ve worked at it, prepared and tried to get as good at their craft as possible when there wasn’t an opportunity.”

Mote said he especially admires the standout competitors who persevered through leaner times.

“I root for J.J and Lari Dee [Guy] and those ladies, not because they’re popular and everybody knows them, but because they we’re doing it when nobody was watching when it wasn’t cool,” he said. “They just always worked really hard at it and I hope to see them rewarded for it.”

Brazile roping tough

Trevor Brazile of Decatur secured a record 26th world title (multiple categories) on the PRCA circuit last weekend.

Brazile, who is semiretired, clinched the steer roping world title at the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas.

It was his eighth world steer roping title. Brazile also has earned 14 world all-around titles, three tie-down roping championships and a team roping heading gold buckle.

Brazile, 43, became the first cowboy on the PRCA circuit to surpass $7 million in career earnings, officials said.

Meanwhile, four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, finished sixth in the 2020 steer roping standings.

Cooper also took the lead in the PRCA all-around standings. He will try to secure the all-around title title during the National Finals Rodeo, set for Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where he’ll compete in tie-down roping.

PBR VT Finals

Four wild card berths to this weekend’s PBR World Finals in Arlington were up for grabs last week at the Velocity Tour Finals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 41, secured one of the final spots and became the oldest rider to qualify for a PBR World Finals. The record previously was held by Gary Richard of Houston who was 40 when he qualified in 2002.

Alex Cardozo, Cody Campbell and Andre da Cruz de Souza earned the other wild card berths.

Mason Taylor of Maypearl, who had already sewn up a spot in Arlington, clinched the VT Finals title after turning in identical scores of 90.5 in the first and finals rounds. He earned $60,146 and moved up one place to ninth in the world standings

Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, finished third and will enter the PBR World Finals ranked No. 2 in the title race with 916.91 points. Jose Vitor Leme, another Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, is ranked No. 1 with 1,341.50 points. Leme was bucked off both bulls in the prelims in Sioux Falls.

Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.