Tarrant reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in 30s, 2 in 40s; 752 new cases

Tarrant County reported 23 COVID-19 deaths and 752 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Burleson woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 30s, an Azle man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Keller man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, a Benbrook man in his 50s, a White Settlement woman in her 60s, two Arlington men in their 60s, three Fort Worth men and three women in their 60s, a Saginaw man in his 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, and a North Richland Hills man in his 80s.

One of the 23 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 350,366 COVID-19 cases, including 4,386 deaths and an estimated 321,774 recoveries.

Note to readers: Tarrant County does not release data on the vaccination status of recently diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said fewer than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously vaccinated Tarrant residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 67 to 694 in the latest seven-day moving average. It’s the fewest reported since 684 on Aug. 4. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 15% from 16% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 17% of the 3,998 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 14.27% from 14.33% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate dipped below 15% on Friday for the first time since Aug. 9.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 86% from 84%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 109 to 628. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 98%. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use decreased by seven to 376. Patients are using 47% of the 801 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 18.14% from 18.92% in the latest available seven-day average data. The positive test rate has been above 18% since July 23. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.61% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.86% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 84.79% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.56% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 72.18% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 62.27%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 6:

Fort Worth, 1,807

Arlington, 819

Mansfield, 170

North Richland Hills, 159

Bedford, 132

Hurst, 105

Euless, 103

Haltom City, 100

Rural Tarrant County, 97

White Settlement, 95

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 77

Benbrook, 68

Azle, 64

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Saginaw, 47

Crowley, 46

Forest Hill, 35

Southlake, 35

Sansom Park, 33

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 21

Colleyville, 19

Kennedale, 18

Everman, 15

Westworth Village, 9

Blue Mound, 8

Pantego, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Burleson, 6

Unknown, 6

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

