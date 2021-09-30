Tarrant County reports 14 COVID deaths; Euless is 7th area city with at least 100 deaths

Tarrant County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 902 new cases on Thursday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 902 new cases on Thursday.

The county has reported 10 or more COVID-related deaths the past six days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths included an Arlington man in his 20s, a Hurst man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Crowley man in his 50s, a Hurst man in his 50s, a Euless woman in her 50s, two Arlington men in their 50s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, and an Arlington man older than 90.

All 14 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 345,750 COVID-19 cases, including 4,287 deaths and an estimated 313,474 recoveries.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by one to 871. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 18% from 19% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 21% of the 4,185 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 16.28% from 16.91% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the lowest rate since Aug. 12.

Hospital beds

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 84 to 560. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 98%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use increased by five to 380. Patients are using 43% of the 889 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 19.35% from 18.68% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.60% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.44% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.21% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.68% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 71.71% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 61.61%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 30:

Fort Worth, 1,738

Arlington, 807

Mansfield, 166

North Richland Hills, 157

Bedford, 131

Hurst, 105

Euless, 101

Haltom City, 98

Rural Tarrant County, 94

White Settlement, 93

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 75

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 62

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Saginaw, 45

Crowley, 44

Forest Hill, 34

Southlake, 34

Sansom Park, 32

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Colleyville, 18

Kennedale, 18

Everman, 14

Blue Mound, 8

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

