Tarrant reports most single-day COVID deaths in nearly 6 months, surpasses 300,000 cases

Tarrant County reported the most single-day, COVID-related deaths in nearly six months on Saturday.

The county reported 27 COVID deaths, including 13 in Fort Worth and four in Arlington, the most since 28 were reported on March 6. Officials also reported 1,891 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, an Arlington woman in her 20s, two Fort Worth men in their 40s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in her their 50s, an Arlington man and woman in their 50s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man and two women in their 70s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Crowley woman in her 80s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, a Dalworthington Gardens woman in older than 90, a Fort Worth man older than 90, a North Richland Hills man older than 90, and a Bedford man older than 90. Two of the 27 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 302,694 COVID-19 cases, including 3,817 deaths and an estimated 273,548 recoveries.

The county does not release updated specific COVID-19 data, including information such as hospitalizations and positive test rate on the weekends. Updates resume Monday.

