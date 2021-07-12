Coronavirus
Tarrant County’s COVID hospitalizations, positive test rates both continue rising
Tarrant County reported five COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and 45 new cases on Monday.
Three deaths reported Saturday included a Haltom City man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 80s.
On Sunday, the deaths of a Fort Worth woman in her 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 70s were reported.
All five had underlying health issues, according to officials.
The county has reported 264,500 COVID-19 cases, including 3,598 deaths and an estimated 258,820 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 25 to 206. It’s the most reported since 208 on March 24. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 5% from 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and increased to 6% from 5% of the 3,620 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds increased to 5% for the first time since March 22. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 6% on Saturday for the first time since March 24. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 3.42% from 3.03% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 3.03% rate is the highest since 3.64% on May 11.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 81% from 82%, according to county data. There are 840 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by four to 169. Patients are using 23% of the 750 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 9% from 8% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at 9% on March 1. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 55.1% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.8% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.3% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 58.8% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.7%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 12:
- Fort Worth, 1,469
- Arlington, 703
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 76
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 66
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 34
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
