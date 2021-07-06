Tarrant reports most COVID-19 patients in 2 months; positivity rate highest since May 1

Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths and 67 new cases on Tuesday. AP

Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths and 67 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Bedford woman in her 60s, and a Fort Worth man and woman older than 90. All three had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

County officials did not report COVID data the previous three days because of the Fourth of July holiday.

The county has reported 263,757 COVID-19 cases, including 3,580 deaths and an estimated 258,119 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 24 to 174. It’s the most reported since 179 on May 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,483 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients is at 5% for the first time since May 17. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.76% from 2.35% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 84%, according to county data. There are 881 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 84%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by one to 167. Patients are using 22% of the 748 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% in the latest available seven-day average data, last recorded on Thursday. The rate was last at 7% on May 1. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 54.5% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.23% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 82.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 58.13% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.1%.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 6:

Fort Worth, 1,461

Arlington, 696

Mansfield, 141

North Richland Hills, 123

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 77

Haltom City, 75

Grapevine, 74

Rural Tarrant County, 69

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 50

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 37

Saginaw, 36

Crowley, 33

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

