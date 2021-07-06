Coronavirus
Tarrant reports most COVID-19 patients in 2 months; positivity rate highest since May 1
Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths and 67 new cases on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Bedford woman in her 60s, and a Fort Worth man and woman older than 90. All three had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
County officials did not report COVID data the previous three days because of the Fourth of July holiday.
The county has reported 263,757 COVID-19 cases, including 3,580 deaths and an estimated 258,119 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 24 to 174. It’s the most reported since 179 on May 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,483 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients is at 5% for the first time since May 17. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.76% from 2.35% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 84%, according to county data. There are 881 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 84%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by one to 167. Patients are using 22% of the 748 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% in the latest available seven-day average data, last recorded on Thursday. The rate was last at 7% on May 1. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 54.5% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.23% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 58.13% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.1%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 6:
- Fort Worth, 1,461
- Arlington, 696
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments