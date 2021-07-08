Coronavirus
Arlington reaches 700 COVID deaths with 4 reported Thursday, including woman in 30s
Tarrant County reported six COVID-19 deaths and 113 new cases on Thursday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 30s, an Arlington man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, and an Arlington man and woman in their 80s. All six had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 264,061 COVID-19 cases, including 3,586 deaths and an estimated 258,508 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients remained at 181 for the second consecutive day. It’s the most reported since 199 on March 25. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3% from 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and decreased to 4% from 5% of the 3,792 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients remained at 2.94% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 2.94% rate is the highest since 3.07% on May 18.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 82%, according to county data. There are 756 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 86% from 83%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use remained at 176. Patients are using 22% of the 783 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% from in the latest available seven-day average data. On Wednesday, the rate decreased for the first time since June 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 54.7% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.4% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.7% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 58.4% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.3%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 8:
- Fort Worth, 1,463
- Arlington, 700
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
