Tarrant reports most COVID deaths in past week, positivity rate highest since March

Tarrant County reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 182 new cases on Friday.

The seven deaths are the most since seven were reported on July 1.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Wort woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Crowley man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Keller man in his 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 80s.

All seven had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 264,243 COVID-19 cases, including 3,593 deaths and an estimated 258,592 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients remained at 181 for the third consecutive day. It’s the most reported since 199 on March 25. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and increased to 5% from 4% of the 3,839 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 3.03% from 2.94% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 3.03% rate is the highest since 3.07% on May 18.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 83%, according to county data. There are 855 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 86%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 11 to 165. Patients are using 21% of the 790 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 8% from 7% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at 8% on March 7. On Wednesday, the rate decreased for the first time since June 19 but has since risen. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 54.8% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.5% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 82.8% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 58.5% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.4%.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 9:

Fort Worth, 1,466

Arlington, 702

Mansfield, 141

North Richland Hills, 123

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 77

Haltom City, 75

Grapevine, 74

Rural Tarrant County, 69

Keller, 66

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 50

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 37

Saginaw, 36

Crowley, 34

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

