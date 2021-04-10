Tarrant County reports 203 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

The new cases reported on Saturday fell fairly close to Friday’s numbers, when county officials announced 208 new cases. There was an uptick for the first time in weeks on Thursday, with 323 new cases, the most reported since March 17.
There have been 252,669 cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County since the pandemic began, including 3,355 deaths, according to the county public health department. A total of 245,238 people have recovered.
As of Friday, 3% of hospital beds in the county were occupied by coronavirus patients, and 89% of all ICUs were occupied, health department data shows. The number of hospitalized patients increase on Friday by 14 to 152.
Friday was the most recent date the data has been updated.
Texas COVID-19 cases over time
Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Estimated active cases over time
Coronavirus daily active case estimates by local counties in the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex, beginning April 8, 2020. Data provided by Texas Health and Human Services.
North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity
Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
