Tarrant County reports 203 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 203 new cases of the coronavirus and four deaths on Saturday.

Information on the four residents who died wasn’t immediately available on the county public health website.

The new cases reported on Saturday fell fairly close to Friday’s numbers, when county officials announced 208 new cases. There was an uptick for the first time in weeks on Thursday, with 323 new cases, the most reported since March 17.

There have been 252,669 cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County since the pandemic began, including 3,355 deaths, according to the county public health department. A total of 245,238 people have recovered.

As of Friday, 3% of hospital beds in the county were occupied by coronavirus patients, and 89% of all ICUs were occupied, health department data shows. The number of hospitalized patients increase on Friday by 14 to 152.

Friday was the most recent date the data has been updated.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Estimated active cases over time Coronavirus daily active case estimates by local counties in the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex, beginning April 8, 2020. Data provided by Texas Health and Human Services.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

