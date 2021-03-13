Tarrant County reports 303 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Saturday

It’s the highest daily death total since 28 one week ago on March 6, excluding days where the county added previously unreported deaths. On Friday, Tarrant added 36 deaths, most of them from February, as a result of factors such as some patients being diagnosed with COVID-19 at one location and then dying in another.
Saturday also marked the ninth straight day the county has reported less than 500 new cases.
There have been 247,136 coronavirus cases and 3,097 deaths in Tarrant County since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data from the county. A total of 235,831 people have recovered.
There were 273 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County as of Friday, the last day the data was updated. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations since 261 on Sept. 27. The single-day high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
The 23 people whose deaths were announced on Saturday came from across the county, and all had underlying conditions, officials said in a news release.
Fort Worth, 10
A man in his 40s
Three men in their 60s
A man in his 70s
Two women and two men in their 80s
One woman in her 90s
Arlington, 4
A man in his 50s
A man in his 60s
Two men in their 70s
Mansfield, 2
A man in his 50s
A woman in her 90s
Haltom City, 1
A man in his 30s
Lakeside, 1
A man in his 40s
Azle, 1
A man in his 70s
North Richland Hills, 1
A woman in her 70s
Forest Hill, 1
A woman in her 80s
White Settlement, 1
A woman in her 80s
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.
Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Texas COVID-19 cases over time
Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.
Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
