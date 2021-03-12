Tarrant County adds 36 COVID-19 deaths, including woman in 30s, man and woman in 40s

Tarrant County added 36 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 323 new cases on Friday.

The 36 pandemic-related deaths include two from December, two from January, 29 from February and three from March. It’s the eighth consecutive day the county has reported fewer than 500 new cases.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Four of the 36 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 6



Two women in their 60s



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Two men in their 70s



Colleyville, 1



Woman in her 70s



Euless, 2



Woman in her 30s



Man in his 60s



Forest Hill, 1



Woman in her 40s



Fort Worth, 8



Man in his 40s



Man in his 50s



Three women in their 70s



Three men in their 70s



Haltom City, 2



Man in his 50s



Woman in her 70s



Hurst, 1



Man in his 70s



Lake Worth, 1



Man in his 50s



Mansfield, 3



Three men in their 60s



North Richland Hills, 3



Man in his 40s



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Saginaw, 1



Man in his 60s



Southlake, 1



Woman in her 80s



Rural Tarrant County, 3



Two women in their 70s



Man in his 80s



Watauga, 3



Man in his 50s



Woman in her 60s



Woman in her 70s

Tarrant County has reported 246,833 COVID-19 cases, including 3,074 deaths and an estimated 235,356 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 22 to 273. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 261 on Sept. 27. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,938 occupied beds. The 5% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 5% on Sept. 27. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.64% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.43% on Oct. 1.

Hospital beds

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 76 to 1,120. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 87% from 91% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 29 to 223. Patients are using 28% of the 800 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 7% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 12:

Fort Worth, 1,253

Arlington, 603

Mansfield, 121

North Richland Hills, 109

Bedford, 92

Hurst, 78

White Settlement, 73

Euless, 62

Haltom City, 62

Keller, 62

Grapevine, 56

Benbrook, 54

Rural Tarrant County, 54

Azle, 44

Watauga, 43

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 33

Grand Prairie, 31

Crowley, 30

Sansom Park, 27

Southlake, 27

Forest Hill, 25

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 10

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 3

Lakeside, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

