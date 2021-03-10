Tarrant reports fewest COVID deaths since January; least hospitalizations since September

Tarrant County reported 448 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The two deaths are the fewest since none were reported on Jan. 10. More than 2,900 new cases were reported that day.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s and a Bedford woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 246,077 COVID-19 cases, including 3,030 deaths and an estimated 233,753 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 28 to 314. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 301 on Sept. 28. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,851 occupied beds. The 6% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 5% on Sept. 27. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 6.49% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 6.41% on Oct. 9.

Hospital beds

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 193 to 1,076. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 88% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by eight to 248. Patients are using 30% of the 830 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was up slightly to 8% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 10:

Fort Worth, 1,243

Arlington, 596

Mansfield, 118

North Richland Hills, 105

Bedford, 92

Hurst, 77

White Settlement, 73

Keller, 61

Euless, 60

Haltom City, 59

Grapevine, 56

Benbrook, 54

Rural Tarrant County, 50

Azle, 43

Watauga, 40

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 32

Grand Prairie, 31

Crowley, 30

Sansom Park, 27

Southlake, 26

Forest Hill, 24

Lake Worth, 18

Colleyville, 13

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 10

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 3

Lakeside, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

