Tarrant reports fewest COVID deaths since January; least hospitalizations since September
Tarrant County reported 448 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Wednesday.
The two deaths are the fewest since none were reported on Jan. 10. More than 2,900 new cases were reported that day.
The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s and a Bedford woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 246,077 COVID-19 cases, including 3,030 deaths and an estimated 233,753 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 28 to 314. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 301 on Sept. 28. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,851 occupied beds. The 6% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 5% on Sept. 27. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 6.49% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 6.41% on Oct. 9.
Hospital beds
About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 193 to 1,076. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 88% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by eight to 248. Patients are using 30% of the 830 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was up slightly to 8% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 10:
- Fort Worth, 1,243
- Arlington, 596
- Mansfield, 118
- North Richland Hills, 105
- Bedford, 92
Hurst, 77
White Settlement, 73
Keller, 61
Euless, 60
Haltom City, 59
- Grapevine, 56
- Benbrook, 54
Rural Tarrant County, 50
Azle, 43
Watauga, 40
Richland Hills, 33
Saginaw, 32
Grand Prairie, 31
Crowley, 30
Sansom Park, 27
Southlake, 26
Forest Hill, 24
Lake Worth, 18
Colleyville, 13
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 10
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 3
Lakeside, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
