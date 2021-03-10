Texans 50 and older next to get COVID-19 vaccine shots, state says

Starting Monday, Texans 50 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas has been prioritizing health care workers, nursing home residents, those 65 and older, and people with certain medical conditions for the vaccine. School and child care personnel are also eligible, following a federal directive to vaccinate teachers.

Abbott previously said he expects more than half of seniors to have received a shot by March 10. He’s anticipating shots will be available for any Texan who wants one by early May.

