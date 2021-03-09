Need help registering for the COVID vaccine? This event in Fort Worth will sign you up

People wait in line at the COVID-19 vaccination site Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tarrant County organizations will host a coronavirus vaccine sign-up event Saturday in Fort Worth to help those that need assistance registering. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County organizations will host a coronavirus vaccine sign-up Saturday in Fort Worth to help those who need assistance registering.

The sign-up drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William M. McDonald YMCA at 2701 Moresby St., according to the event flier.

People should be prepared to provide their name, date of birth, address and phone number. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. People who can’t attend may register on the county’s website or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 817-248-6299.

The vaccine eligibility is open to anyone 65 or older, health care workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, teachers and child care workers, and anyone 16 or older with a health condition.

It’s expected that state officials will expand eligibility this week.