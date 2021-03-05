Who’s next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas? Answer expected in coming days

It’s a question that’s been on many Texans’ minds: Who’s next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine? Those eagerly awaiting their turn for a shot may have an answer by Wednesday.

“You will see by next Wednesday announcements about additional openings of additional groups able to receive shots,” Gov. Greg Abbott said during a Friday news conference in Tyler.

Texas has been prioritizing health care workers, nursing home residents, those 65 and older, and people with certain medical conditions for the vaccine. On Wednesday, the state announced that school and child care personnel are also eligible, following a federal directive to vaccinate teachers.

Abbott expects more than half of seniors to have received a shot by Feb. 10, when his mask mandate will be lifted and businesses permitted to open at full capacity. He’s anticipating shots will be available for any Texan who wants one by early May.

Texas reported Friday that about 2.2 million people have been fully vaccinated — about 7.7% of the state’s population.