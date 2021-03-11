COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 300 in Tarrant County for first time since September

Tarrant County reported eight coronavirus deaths and 433 new cases on Thursday.

The latest deaths include a Haltom City man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, an Azle man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a Keller man in his 80s, and a man from rural Tarrant County older than 90.

Two of the eight did not have any underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 246,510 COVID-19 cases, including 3,038 deaths and an estimated 234,533 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 19 to 295. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 261 on Sept. 27. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,851 occupied beds. The 6% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 5% on Sept. 27. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 6.03% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.92% on Oct. 4.

Hospital beds

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 32 to 1,044. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 91% from 88% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by four to 252. Patients are using 30% of the 837 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was down slightly to 7% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 11:

Fort Worth, 1,245

Arlington, 597

Mansfield, 118

North Richland Hills, 106

Bedford, 92

Hurst, 77

White Settlement, 73

Keller, 62

Haltom City, 60

Euless, 60

Grapevine, 56

Benbrook, 54

Rural Tarrant County, 51

Azle, 44

Watauga, 40

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 32

Grand Prairie, 31

Crowley, 30

Sansom Park, 27

Southlake, 26

Forest Hill, 24

Lake Worth, 18

Colleyville, 13

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 10

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 3

Lakeside, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

