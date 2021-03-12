TCC, UT Arlington will give students money due to COVID-19 struggles. Here’s how to apply

Tarrant County College announced Friday it will have $35 million to distribute to students that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

In the coming weeks, the community college will give students a $1,000 grant, if they have the need, which will be determined through their FAFSA application, according to a press release. The college expects to give money to about 35,000 students.

To qualify for the money, students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour or 16 contact hours if they’re in a non-credit course, have an expected family contribution of less than $8,501 and have an unmet need greater than $999.

The funds come from the second COVID-19 relief that former President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 27. In total, TCC will receive $49.7 million from the relief package, which allocated $21.2 billion to institutions of higher education.

UT Arlington and Tarleton State University are also offering its students money from the COVID-19 relief bill.

UT Arlington students must fill out an online application form, located in their MyMav Account. Eligible students must be enrolled in six hours as undergraduate students or five hours for graduate students and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who demonstrates exceptional financial need.

UTA students are encouraged to complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA, but if not, they will be asked to explain their exceptional financial need on the online application, according to the university’s website. The university expects to help 12,000 students.

Tarleton State students can apply for a grant on the university website. Students with a family contribution of less than $10,000 can receive a grant of up to $1,250. If the expected family contribution is more than $10,000, students will receive up to $750.

Neither UT Arlington nor Tarleton State disclose how much relief money it received. Under the new recently passed coronavirus relief bill, higher education institutions are receiving an additional $40 billion.