Tarrant County reports 325 COVID cases, 28 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 325 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, as officials say hospital metrics are steady but community spread remains substantial.

The county public health department didn’t immediately release information on Saturday on the 28 residents who died. It’s unclear if any of the deaths were from previous months in the pandemic.

Officials added 37 previously unreported deaths on Friday, as well as 103 cases the county said were the result of an electronic lab report backlog from the Department of State Health Services.

There have been 244,957 coronavirus cases across Tarrant County since the start of the pandemic, including 2,995 deaths. A total of 230,361 people have recovered.

There were 400 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, the last time the data was updated on the county’s online coronavirus dashboard. That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since 375 on Oct. 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

There were 1,132 available hospital beds in the county as of Friday, as well as 572 available ventilators, data shows.

Numbers for cases and hospitalizations have come down from the peak of the pandemic in January, and this week Gov. Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate. Many businesses have said they will continue to enforce mask-wearing, though.

