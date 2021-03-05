Man in 20s, woman in 30s among 37 Tarrant COVID deaths; Positivity rate lowest since June

Tarrant County added 37 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 401 new cases on Friday.

The 37 pandemic-related deaths included one from December, 10 from January and 26 from February.

Four of the 37 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 103 are the result of an electronic lab report backlog from the Department of State Health Services, according to the county’s website. Those specimens were collected more than 30 days ago.

Arlington, 6



Man in his 50s



Two men in their 60s



Man in his 70s



Woman in her 70s



Man in his 80s



Azle, 1



Woman in her 70s



Crowley, 2



Woman in her 80s



Man older than 90



Fort Worth, 13



Man in his 20s



Woman in her 30s



Woman in her 50s



Three men in their 50s



Woman in her 70s



Three men in their 70s



Two women in their 80s



Man in his 80s



Grapevine, 1



Man in his 80s



Haltom City, 2



Woman in her 50s



Man in his 60s



Hurst, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Keller, 1



Woman in her 60s



Mansfield, 3



Man in his 50s



Woman in her 70s



Woman in her 80s



North Richland Hills, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman older than 90



Pelican Bay, 1



Woman in her 80s



Saginaw, 1



Man in his 50s



Southlake, 1



Man in his 70s



Rural Tarrant County, 1



Woman in her 60s

Tarrant County has reported 244,632 COVID-19 cases, including 2,967 deaths and an estimated 229,300 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 15 to 400. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 375 on Oct. 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 8% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 4,031 occupied beds. The 8% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 7.61% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 7.10% on Oct. 12.

Hospital beds

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 13 to 1,132. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 88% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by one to 266. Patients are using 32% of the 838 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 8% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 8% on June 3. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 5:

Fort Worth, 1,223

Arlington, 581

Mansfield, 116

North Richland Hills, 102

Bedford, 89

Hurst, 75

White Settlement, 73

Keller, 60

Euless, 59

Haltom City, 58

Grapevine, 55

Benbrook, 51

Rural Tarrant County, 49

Azle, 43

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 32

Crowley, 30

Grand Prairie, 30

Sansom Park, 27

Southlake, 24

Forest Hill, 23

Lake Worth, 18

Kennedale, 13

Colleyville, 12

River Oaks, 9

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 4

Burleson, 3

Lakeside, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

