Man in 20s, woman in 30s among 37 Tarrant COVID deaths; Positivity rate lowest since June

Tarrant County added 37 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 401 new cases on Friday.

The 37 pandemic-related deaths included one from December, 10 from January and 26 from February.

Four of the 37 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 103 are the result of an electronic lab report backlog from the Department of State Health Services, according to the county’s website. Those specimens were collected more than 30 days ago.

Arlington, 6

Man in his 50s

Two men in their 60s

Man in his 70s

Woman in her 70s

Man in his 80s

Azle, 1

Woman in her 70s

Crowley, 2

Woman in her 80s

Man older than 90

Fort Worth, 13

Man in his 20s

Woman in her 30s

Woman in her 50s

Three men in their 50s

Woman in her 70s

Three men in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Man in his 80s

Grapevine, 1

Man in his 80s

Haltom City, 2

Woman in her 50s

Man in his 60s

Hurst, 2

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Keller, 1

Woman in her 60s

Mansfield, 3

Man in his 50s

Woman in her 70s

Woman in her 80s

North Richland Hills, 2

Man in his 60s

Woman older than 90

Pelican Bay, 1

Woman in her 80s

Saginaw, 1

Man in his 50s

Southlake, 1

Man in his 70s

Rural Tarrant County, 1

Woman in her 60s

Tarrant County has reported 244,632 COVID-19 cases, including 2,967 deaths and an estimated 229,300 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 15 to 400. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 375 on Oct. 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 8% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 4,031 occupied beds. The 8% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 7.61% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 7.10% on Oct. 12.

Hospital beds

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 13 to 1,132. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 88% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by one to 266. Patients are using 32% of the 838 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 8% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 8% on June 3. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 5:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
