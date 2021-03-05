Coronavirus
Man in 20s, woman in 30s among 37 Tarrant COVID deaths; Positivity rate lowest since June
Tarrant County added 37 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 401 new cases on Friday.
The 37 pandemic-related deaths included one from December, 10 from January and 26 from February.
Four of the 37 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 103 are the result of an electronic lab report backlog from the Department of State Health Services, according to the county’s website. Those specimens were collected more than 30 days ago.
Arlington, 6
Man in his 50s
Two men in their 60s
Man in his 70s
Woman in her 70s
Man in his 80s
Azle, 1
Woman in her 70s
Crowley, 2
Woman in her 80s
Man older than 90
Fort Worth, 13
Man in his 20s
Woman in her 30s
Woman in her 50s
Three men in their 50s
Woman in her 70s
Three men in their 70s
Two women in their 80s
Man in his 80s
Grapevine, 1
Man in his 80s
Haltom City, 2
Woman in her 50s
Man in his 60s
Hurst, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Keller, 1
Woman in her 60s
Mansfield, 3
Man in his 50s
Woman in her 70s
Woman in her 80s
North Richland Hills, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman older than 90
Pelican Bay, 1
Woman in her 80s
Saginaw, 1
Man in his 50s
Southlake, 1
Man in his 70s
Rural Tarrant County, 1
Woman in her 60s
Tarrant County has reported 244,632 COVID-19 cases, including 2,967 deaths and an estimated 229,300 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 15 to 400. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 375 on Oct. 10. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 8% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 4,031 occupied beds. The 8% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 7.61% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 7.10% on Oct. 12.
Hospital beds
About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 13 to 1,132. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 88% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by one to 266. Patients are using 32% of the 838 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 8% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 8% on June 3. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 5:
- Fort Worth, 1,223
- Arlington, 581
- Mansfield, 116
- North Richland Hills, 102
- Bedford, 89
Hurst, 75
White Settlement, 73
Keller, 60
Euless, 59
Haltom City, 58
- Grapevine, 55
- Benbrook, 51
Rural Tarrant County, 49
Azle, 43
Watauga, 38
Richland Hills, 32
Saginaw, 32
Crowley, 30
Grand Prairie, 30
Sansom Park, 27
Southlake, 24
Forest Hill, 23
Lake Worth, 18
Kennedale, 13
Colleyville, 12
River Oaks, 9
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Edgecliff Village, 4
Burleson, 3
Lakeside, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments