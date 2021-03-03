Tarrant County COVID positivity rate lowest since Oct. 8; 15 deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 15 coronavirus deaths and 658 new cases on Wednesday.

It’s the most new cases in the county since Feb. 25.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Sansom Park woman in her 60s, a Bedford man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Euless woman in her 70s, a Hurst man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 80s, a Kennedale man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90.

All 15 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 243,725 COVID-19 cases, including 2,912 deaths and an estimated 226,880 recoveries.

Vaccinations

Tarrant County Public Health reports that it has provided 130,548 COVID-19 vaccinations. An additional 120,288 vaccinations provided by TCPH partners make more than 250,000 vaccinations available in the county through Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 28 to 420. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 419 on Oct. 12. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 8% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 4,019 occupied beds. The 8% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 8.66% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 45 to 1,046. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 92% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by three to 273. Patients are using 34% of the 793 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 10% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 10% on Oct. 8. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 3:

Fort Worth, 1,201

Arlington, 573

Mansfield, 111

North Richland Hills, 100

Bedford, 89

White Settlement, 73

Hurst, 71

Euless, 59

Keller, 59

Haltom City, 56

Grapevine, 54

Benbrook, 51

Rural Tarrant County, 48

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 31

Grand Prairie, 29

Crowley, 28

Sansom Park, 27

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 23

Lake Worth, 18

Kennedale, 13

Colleyville, 12

River Oaks, 9

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 4

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

