Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID positivity rate lowest since Oct. 8; 15 deaths reported
Tarrant County reported 15 coronavirus deaths and 658 new cases on Wednesday.
It’s the most new cases in the county since Feb. 25.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Sansom Park woman in her 60s, a Bedford man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Euless woman in her 70s, a Hurst man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 80s, a Kennedale man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90.
All 15 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 243,725 COVID-19 cases, including 2,912 deaths and an estimated 226,880 recoveries.
Vaccinations
Tarrant County Public Health reports that it has provided 130,548 COVID-19 vaccinations. An additional 120,288 vaccinations provided by TCPH partners make more than 250,000 vaccinations available in the county through Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 28 to 420. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 419 on Oct. 12. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 8% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 4,019 occupied beds. The 8% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 8.66% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 45 to 1,046. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 92% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by three to 273. Patients are using 34% of the 793 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 10% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 10% on Oct. 8. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 3:
- Fort Worth, 1,201
- Arlington, 573
- Mansfield, 111
- North Richland Hills, 100
- Bedford, 89
- White Settlement, 73
- Hurst, 71
- Euless, 59
- Keller, 59
- Haltom City, 56
- Grapevine, 54
- Benbrook, 51
Rural Tarrant County, 48
Azle, 41
Watauga, 38
Richland Hills, 32
Saginaw, 31
Grand Prairie, 29
Crowley, 28
Sansom Park, 27
Forest Hill, 23
Southlake, 23
Lake Worth, 18
Kennedale, 13
Colleyville, 12
River Oaks, 9
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Edgecliff Village, 4
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Pelican Bay, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
