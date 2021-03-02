Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for first time in 8 days

Tarrant County reported 14 coronavirus deaths and 429 new cases on Tuesday.

The county has reported fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases every day since Feb. 13. In the past two weeks, the county reported fewer than 500 new cases nine times.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, a Saginaw man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, a Lake Worth man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, and a Hurst man older than 90.

All 14 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 243,067 COVID-19 cases, including 2,897 deaths and 225,301 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 18 to 448. It’s the first time COVID hospitalizations have increased since Feb. 22. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 9% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 3,870 occupied beds. The 9% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 8.70% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 150 to 1,091. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 92% from 89% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by two to 270. Patients are using 35% of the 778 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 11% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 11% on Oct. 31. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 2:

Fort Worth, 1,195

Arlington, 571

Mansfield, 111

North Richland Hills, 100

Bedford, 88

White Settlement, 73

Hurst, 69

Keller, 59

Euless, 58

Haltom City, 56

Grapevine, 54

Benbrook, 50

Rural Tarrant County, 48

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 31

Crowley, 28

Grand Prairie, 28

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 23

Lake Worth, 18

Colleyville, 12

Kennedale, 12

River Oaks, 9

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 4

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

