Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for first time in 8 days
Tarrant County reported 14 coronavirus deaths and 429 new cases on Tuesday.
The county has reported fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases every day since Feb. 13. In the past two weeks, the county reported fewer than 500 new cases nine times.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, a Saginaw man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, a Lake Worth man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, and a Hurst man older than 90.
All 14 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 243,067 COVID-19 cases, including 2,897 deaths and 225,301 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 18 to 448. It’s the first time COVID hospitalizations have increased since Feb. 22. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 9% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 3,870 occupied beds. The 9% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 8% on Oct. 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 8.70% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 150 to 1,091. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 92% from 89% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by two to 270. Patients are using 35% of the 778 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 11% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 11% on Oct. 31. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 2:
- Fort Worth, 1,195
- Arlington, 571
- Mansfield, 111
- North Richland Hills, 100
- Bedford, 88
- White Settlement, 73
- Hurst, 69
- Keller, 59
- Euless, 58
- Haltom City, 56
- Grapevine, 54
- Benbrook, 50
Rural Tarrant County, 48
Azle, 41
Watauga, 38
Richland Hills, 32
Saginaw, 31
Crowley, 28
Grand Prairie, 28
Sansom Park, 26
Forest Hill, 23
Southlake, 23
Lake Worth, 18
Colleyville, 12
Kennedale, 12
River Oaks, 9
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Edgecliff Village, 4
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Pelican Bay, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
