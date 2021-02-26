Coronavirus

Tarrant COVID hospitalizations lowest since October; 23 deaths include Euless man in 30s

Tarrant County added 23 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 589 new cases on Friday.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

The latest pandemic-related deaths include eight from January and 15 from February. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 6

Two women in their 60s

Two men in their 60s

Woman in her 80s

Woman older than 90

Benbrook, 1

Man in his 50s

Crowley, 1

Woman in her 40s

Edgecliff Village, 1

Woman older than 90

Euless, 1

Man in his 30s

Fort Worth, 8

Man in his 50s

Woman in her 60s

Three men in their 70s

Two men in their 80s

Woman older than 90

Mansfield, 1

Woman in her 70s

North Richland Hills, 1

Man older than 90

Saginaw, 1

Woman in her 70s

Southlake, 1

Man older than 90

Rural Tarrant County, 1

Man in his 70s

Tarrant County has reported 241,005 COVID-19 cases, including 2,841 deaths and an estimated 220,726 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 52 to 489. That’s the fewest since 474 on Oct. 31. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 10% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 4,048 occupied beds. The 10% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 10.60% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.29% on Nov. 8.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 113 to 947. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 289. Patients are using 37% of the 785 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 14% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 14% on Nov. 28. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 26:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
