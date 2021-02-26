Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations lowest since October; 23 deaths include Euless man in 30s
Tarrant County added 23 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 589 new cases on Friday.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
The latest pandemic-related deaths include eight from January and 15 from February. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Arlington, 6
Two women in their 60s
Two men in their 60s
Woman in her 80s
Woman older than 90
Benbrook, 1
Man in his 50s
Crowley, 1
Woman in her 40s
Edgecliff Village, 1
Woman older than 90
Euless, 1
Man in his 30s
Fort Worth, 8
Man in his 50s
Woman in her 60s
Three men in their 70s
Two men in their 80s
Woman older than 90
Mansfield, 1
Woman in her 70s
North Richland Hills, 1
Man older than 90
Saginaw, 1
Woman in her 70s
Southlake, 1
Man older than 90
Rural Tarrant County, 1
Man in his 70s
Tarrant County has reported 241,005 COVID-19 cases, including 2,841 deaths and an estimated 220,726 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 52 to 489. That’s the fewest since 474 on Oct. 31. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 10% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 4,048 occupied beds. The 10% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 10.60% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.29% on Nov. 8.
About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 113 to 947. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 289. Patients are using 37% of the 785 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 14% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 14% on Nov. 28. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 26:
- Fort Worth, 1,168
- Arlington, 563
- Mansfield, 109
- North Richland Hills, 100
- Bedford, 86
- White Settlement, 72
- Hurst, 65
- Keller, 59
- Euless, 56
- Grapevine, 54
Haltom City, 52
Benbrook, 50
Rural Tarrant County, 47
Azle, 41
Watauga, 38
Richland Hills, 32
Saginaw, 30
Crowley, 28
Grand Prairie, 28
Sansom Park, 26
Forest Hill, 23
Southlake, 23
Lake Worth, 17
Kennedale, 12
Colleyville, 11
River Oaks, 8
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Edgecliff Village, 4
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Pelican Bay, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
