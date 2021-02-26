Tarrant COVID hospitalizations lowest since October; 23 deaths include Euless man in 30s

Tarrant County added 23 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 589 new cases on Friday.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

The latest pandemic-related deaths include eight from January and 15 from February. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 6



Two women in their 60s



Two men in their 60s



Woman in her 80s



Woman older than 90



Benbrook, 1



Man in his 50s



Crowley, 1



Woman in her 40s



Edgecliff Village, 1



Woman older than 90



Euless, 1



Man in his 30s



Fort Worth, 8



Man in his 50s



Woman in her 60s



Three men in their 70s



Two men in their 80s



Woman older than 90



Mansfield, 1



Woman in her 70s



North Richland Hills, 1



Man older than 90



Saginaw, 1



Woman in her 70s



Southlake, 1



Man older than 90



Rural Tarrant County, 1



Man in his 70s

Tarrant County has reported 241,005 COVID-19 cases, including 2,841 deaths and an estimated 220,726 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 52 to 489. That’s the fewest since 474 on Oct. 31. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 10% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 4,048 occupied beds. The 10% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 10.60% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.29% on Nov. 8.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 113 to 947. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 289. Patients are using 37% of the 785 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 14% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 14% on Nov. 28. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 26:

Fort Worth, 1,168

Arlington, 563

Mansfield, 109

North Richland Hills, 100

Bedford, 86

White Settlement, 72

Hurst, 65

Keller, 59

Euless, 56

Grapevine, 54





Haltom City, 52

Benbrook, 50

Rural Tarrant County, 47

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 30

Crowley, 28

Grand Prairie, 28

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 23

Lake Worth, 17

Kennedale, 12

Colleyville, 11

River Oaks, 8

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 4

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

