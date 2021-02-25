Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations continue dropping but new cases increased Thursday

Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus deaths and 758 cases on Thursday.

The 758 new cases are the most reported since Friday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Mansfield woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, two Arlington men in their 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Kennedale woman in her 80s, a River Oaks man in his 80s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a North Richland Hills woman older than 90, a Fort Worth man older than 90, and an Arlington woman older than 90.

Two of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 240,416 COVID-19 cases, including 2,818 deaths and an estimated 219,208 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 29 to 541. That’s the fewest since 535 on Nov. 6. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 11% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 13% of the 4,089 occupied beds. The 11% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 10.61% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.29% on Nov. 8.

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 20 to 1,060. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 95% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 306. Patients are using 38% of the 803 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 15% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 25:

Fort Worth, 1,160

Arlington, 557

Mansfield, 108

North Richland Hills, 99

Bedford, 86

White Settlement, 72

Hurst, 65

Keller, 59

Euless, 55

Grapevine, 54





Haltom City, 52

Benbrook, 49

Rural Tarrant County, 46

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 29

Grand Prairie, 28

Crowley, 27

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 22

Lake Worth, 17

Kennedale, 12

Colleyville, 11

River Oaks, 8

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

