Tarrant County reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since November; 11 more deaths

Tarrant County reported 11 coronavirus deaths and 470 new cases on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth consecutive day the county has reported fewer than 500 new cases.

The county has yet to release details on the most recent deaths.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 239,658 COVID-19 cases, including 2,805 deaths and an estimated 217,603 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 59 to 570. That’s the fewest since 566 on Nov. 8. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 11% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 14% of the 4,123 occupied beds. The 11% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 11.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,040 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 95% from 94% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 16 to 316. Patients are using 39% of the 818 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 16% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 24:

Fort Worth, 1,156

Arlington, 554

Mansfield, 107

North Richland Hills, 98

Bedford, 86

White Settlement, 72

Hurst, 64

Keller, 59

Euless, 55

Grapevine, 53





Haltom City, 52

Benbrook, 49

Rural Tarrant County, 46

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 29

Grand Prairie, 28

Crowley, 27

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 22

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 11

Kennedale, 11

Everman, 7

River Oaks, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

