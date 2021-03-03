Biden blasts Texas’ decision to lift COVID-19 mask mandate as ‘Neanderthal thinking’

President Biden blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for lifting the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate during brief remarks at the White House on Wednesday.

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything is fine, take off your mask,” Biden said. “Forget it. It still matters.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also announced he’s lifting that state’s mask mandate.

Biden reiterated his Tuesday announcement that by the end of May there should be enough available coronavirus vaccines for every adult in the county.

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way we are able to get vaccines in people’s arms,” he said. “I think it’s a big mistake. I hope everybody has realized by now that these masks make a difference.”

More than 511,000 Americans had died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Biden warned that “we’re going to lose thousands more” if safety protocols are lifted too early.

“It’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science,” he said. “Wash your hands [with] hot water. Do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced.”

Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting the state’s mask requirement and allowing businesses to reopen to 100% capacity.