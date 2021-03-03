‘Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas,’ Keith Olbermann asks. And backlash ensues

Keith Olbermann called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a “mass murderer” Tuesday and said COVID-19 vaccines are wasted in Texas. AP

Well-known political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a “mass murderer” Tuesday and questioned why Texans should still receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

His tweets came after Abbott reopened Texas and ended the state’s mask mandate. Some people, including Olbermann, believe Abbott reopened the state too soon.

“Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus?” Olbermann asked his 1 million Twitter followers, who are most likely to see tweets of his regarding miss dogs and pets available for adoption.

Olbermann, a former MSNBC and ESPN host, received swift pushback on Twitter.

“Because Texas is one of these United States. And viruses don’t respect state lines,” The Daily Beast editor-at-large Goldie Taylor said. “And Texans have every right to have access to the same protections afforded to the rest of us.”

“Because we are not murderers and plenty of Texans could get sick even though they support tighter restrictions,” comedian Dan Telfer responded to Olbermann. “Maybe you feel safe in your mansion but some people live in what’s called ‘communities.’”

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 6,613 new confirmed cases of the virus, the Star-Telegram reported. Roughly 2 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 6.8% of Texans.

The population of Texas is around 29 million.

Olbermann has not responded to any of the critics of his tweets. About 12,500 people had responded to the vaccination tweet late Wednesday morning.

“Keith, this is a wrong take man,” writer David Weissman said. “Take it from a former Republican they vote crappy leadership for different reasons, but they are still human beings. They have families, children. I get it, you are angry, but this is not the right message.”

“Keith, my grandmother lives in Austin. She’s done everything right, and yet, that shouldn’t even matter. These are human beings,” activist and writer Charlotte Clymer added. “There is no metric of ‘deserving’ for a vaccine. Everyone who needs one should get one, regardless of where they live and their elected officials.”