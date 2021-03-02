Public health experts worry Abbott’s COVID decision may create ‘drop your guard’ culture

Starting next week, Texans will no longer have to wear masks in public. All businesses, from bars to bowling alleys and beyond, can open to their maximum occupancy. “It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

But the question of timing is actually a difficult one, according to Texas public health experts from around the state. Five of them who spoke with the Star-Telegram agreed that, while rollbacks on COVID measures should occur, Abbott may have been wise to wait a few weeks longer.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Diana Cervantes, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at UNT Health Science Center and a former official with Tarrant County Public Health. “There have been a lot of advances, I just wish it was done a little more incrementally and gave us a little more time to get more shots in arms. We are in a great place with three different types of vaccine, especially the one dose where you can target high-risk groups and high-risk areas. I just think if it was going into summer or definitely fall, we’d be in a better position. It’s definitely riskier at this point in time.”

There’s no doubt Texas is in a far better place than just a couple months ago: The seven-day average case count has fallen from around 21,000 in mid-January to just under 6,000. Hospitalizations were at 5,611 on March 1, having declined by more than half since January. Meanwhile, vaccinations are on the rise: As many as 216,000 Texans are now receiving a dose of vaccine per day, and 6.5% have been fully vaccinated. The share is likely to rise substantially, with Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine now available. Nationwide, enough vaccine supply for 300 million Americans is expected by May.

“I know there are a lot of calls within public health to not ease restrictions too quickly, but I think the governor is making a decision based on, as he described it, the vaccinations of older Texans and at-risk populations expanding rapidly,” said Jeff Dennis, assistant professor of public health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

For Texas to be successful following Abbott’s decision, Dennis believes it is imperative to make adjustments as necessary based on how people are reacting and how the virus spreads. He noted that predictions and projections have been nearly impossible to make in the pandemic. “Occasionally you’re right, but so much more often we just look back at what happened and try to explain it,” he said.

Neale Chumbler, a professor at the University of North Texas’ College of Health and Public Services, noted that mandates can help send a stronger message that Texas will now lack. “It’s just now going to create, in my opinion, a culture where you drop your guard so to speak,” Chumbler said.

He recommended masks and social distancing, at least for a while longer. “I think you can still go live your life and go places,” he said. “But I think it’s still very important to wear your mask and social distance, the combination of the two. I would not feel comfortable being in the environment where I’m the only one with a mask and social distancing.”