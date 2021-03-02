Fort Worth, Arlington schools await state guidance after Abbott ends mask mandate

Two major public school districts in Tarrant County were waiting Tuesday night for detailed guidance from state government before altering operations after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a raft of novel coronavirus restrictions would be lifted next week.

The Fort Worth school district said that its protocol on masks and other COVID-19 matters would remain until the Texas Education Agency offered instruction. The state agency said that updated guidance would come later this week.

Arlington schools Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos wrote in a statement that the district on Tuesday contacted the TEA for guidance on how the decision will impact its protocols.

“The TEA shared that guidance will be coming soon for schools,” Cavazos wrote. “Until that guidance is provided, the Arlington ISD will continue to follow its existing safety protocols for all staff and students.”

Abbott on Tuesday said that it was time to reopen businesses in Texas and remove the state’s mask mandate. He pointed to the state’s “abundance” of personal protective equipment, testing capabilities and antibody therapeutic drugs to treat the virus as reasons why businesses can fully reopen.

Texas American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo said on Tuesday that Abbott’s altered directive was “callous.”

The “new orders throw our public schools, students, and teachers into chaos, because it leaves open the question of whether masks will be required in all schools,” the union leader wrote in a statement.

“Abbott has shirked his responsibility to stick with medical advice and clarify what needs to happen to keep our schools safe,” Capo wrote.

Also Tuesday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley removed the county’s mask mandate effective immediately.