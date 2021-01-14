Tarrant County adds more than 2,000 new COVID cases, 10 deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County reported 2,433 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

The county has reported more than 1,800 new cases each day in January and 167 COVID-related deaths.

The latest deaths include an Arlington woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Hurst man in his 60s, two Fort Worth man in their 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and two Fort Worth women in their 80s.

One of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health reports it has provided 19,107 vaccinations as of Thursday at its Resource Connection and Northeast Tarrant County vaccination clinics.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 185,513 COVID-19 cases, including 1,787 deaths and an estimated 132,350 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by seven to 1,453. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,140 occupied beds, as of Wednesday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Sunday.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 25.04 % of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, down from 27.1% the previous day. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 84% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, according to county data. There are currently 761 available hospital beds, 185 fewer than the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by one to 365 as of Wednesday. That’s 48% of the 765 ventilators in the county being used by COVID patients.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down to 27% as of Sunday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic high 30% on Friday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 14:

Fort Worth, 796

Arlington, 316

Mansfield, 73

Bedford, 54

Keller, 47

North Richland Hills, 47

White Settlement, 46

Grapevine, 42

Euless, 34

Hurst, 34

Azle, 32

Benbrook, 32

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 22

Sansom Park, 20

Richland Hills, 18

Crowley, 17

Forest Hill, 15

Saginaw, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Watauga, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Pantego, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

